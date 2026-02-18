KLUANG, Feb 18 — A total of 11 division heads of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Johor have announced their resignations, citing a prolonged leadership crisis that they claim was not handled prudently by the party’s top leadership.

The divisions involved are Pontian, Simpang Renggam, Sembrong, Mersing, Johor Bahru, Pengerang, Labis, Tanjung Piai, Seri Gading, Ledang and Pulai.

Pontian division head Datuk Isa Ab Hamid, speaking on behalf of the group, said the resignations would effectively lead to the dissolution of the affected divisions.

“The ongoing leadership crisis, including the dismissal of senior leaders and Members of Parliament, has left the party’s direction increasingly unclear and eroded the trust of members and voters,” he said at a press conference today.

Isa said the Mersing and Labis division heads had submitted their official resignation letters to Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, while the remaining divisions were expected to follow suit soon.

He added that the failure of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Johor Bersatu Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal to unite divisional and grassroots leaders had undermined their confidence to continue serving, particularly with the Johor state election on the horizon.

Meanwhile, former Johor Bahru division chief Datuk Zulkifli Bujang said the group would act collectively and any future decisions, including possible offers from other parties, would be made by consensus.

Previously, Bersatu dismissed 17 members, including several Supreme Council (MPT) members, four Members of Parliament and two state assemblymen, for allegedly violating Clause 9.1.4 of the party’s constitution.

They have 14 days to appeal the decision. — Bernama