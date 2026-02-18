KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Seri Shaik Daud Md Ismail has died at the age of 90 at his home here this morning.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah confirmed the news, telling Free Malaysia Today that Shaik Daud passed away at about 11.11am after being discharged from hospital yesterday at his family’s request so that he could spend his final hours at home.

“He was discharged at the family’s request so that he could be at home,” Shafee said.

Recalling their first meeting in the early 1980s when Shaik Daud was serving as a deputy public prosecutor, Shafee described him as the finest trial and appellate judge he had appeared before.

“He was the best trial judge and appellate judge I have ever appeared before.

“He was one of the most illustrious judges,” he said, adding that numerous landmark matters were heard before him, including the widely cited Kerry Wiley case involving an American accused of drug trafficking.

Shafee said Shaik Daud died of a lung infection.

Born in Penang, Shaik Daud was admitted to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in London in December 1962 after qualifying as a barrister-at-law.

He joined the Legal and Judicial Service the following year and was elevated to the High Court bench in 1983.

He later served on the Court of Appeal until his retirement in 2001.

Beyond the bench, he sat on the board of trustees of the Tun Suffian Foundation and was a registered arbitrator with the Kuala Lumpur Regional Centre for Arbitration.

In a separate tribute, former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hamid Sultan Abu Backer said Shaik Daud was regarded as one of Malaysia’s most respected jurists, known for his integrity, depth of knowledge and patience, particularly in criminal proceedings.

“He also delivered prompt, well-reasoned written judgments,” he said, reflecting on his own experience appearing before Shaik Daud as counsel.