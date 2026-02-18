KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Police are tracking down a man believed to be responsible for a series of vandalism cases involving damaged automated teller machine (ATM) screens at several bank branches in Jinjang, with total losses estimated at RM64,000.

Sentul police Chief ACP Basri Sagoni said that as of yesterday, 12 ATM screens had been damaged and five police reports had been lodged regarding the incidents, which occurred at Maybank Jinjang Selatan as well as RHB Bank and Public Bank in Jinjang Utara.

He said the first report was received on February 16 after a bank technician discovered four cracked ATM screens during routine maintenance.

“On February 17, between 12.24pm and 10.16pm, police received four additional reports, two involving Maybank Jinjang Selatan, and one each at RHB Jinjang Utara and Public Bank Jinjang Utara.

“The suspect’s modus operandi was to enter the bank premises and smash the ATM screens using an object believed to be a stone before fleeing the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the suspect is described as a fair-skinned man, approximately 165 centimetres tall and of medium build.

He was seen wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt, long trousers, black slippers and a blue helmet, and riding a blue Honda Wave motorcycle.

Basri said no elements of attempted robbery were detected, and the cases are being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the Sentul District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-40482222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama