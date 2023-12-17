IPOH, Dec 17 — The father of 17-year-old student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie who was killed in a road accident has not been able to eat since the incident two days ago.

The victim’s mother, Mimi Julia Ismail, 50, said her husband, Muhd Zamrie Zainal Abidin, 55, has not had food out of grief.

“He can’t eat... when he remembers his child, he cannot swallow food, not even rice, water is all he has had,” she said when met by reporters at their home here today.

On Dec 15, a video went viral on social media about a male student who died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car, believed to have been driven by a 44-year-old senior police officer, on Jalan Taman Jati close to SMK Jati near Meru.

In the incident at about 12.30pm, Muhammad Zaharif died at the scene after suffering injuries to his chest and abdomen.

Meanwhile, Muhd Zamrie said could not be in a stressful situation due to his health condition.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve just had bariatric surgery, about a year ago...I can’t be under pressure, if I’m under pressure or become too tired, I’ll collapse,” he said.

Yesterday, Muhd Zamrie collapsed when Perak Police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri arrived at his family’s residence at about 5 pm. Mohd Yusri and others present then helped console Muhd Zamrie. — Bernama