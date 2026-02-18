KUANTAN, Feb 18 — The bodies of five family members involved in a tragic murder at the Cerating Damai housing estate here were claimed by relatives this evening after post-mortem examinations were completed.

Kuantan police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said all procedures at the Forensic Medicine Department of Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital were concluded at about 4 pm today.

He said the post-mortem examinations on the 32-year-old suspect and his wife, Nurul Asshiykin Kamaruzaman, 33, were conducted yesterday, while the procedure on his mother, Tuan Kamaria Tuan Puteh, 55, and his two daughters, Nur Saffiyah Humairah, four, and Nur Sumayyah Humairah, two, were conducted today.

“The bodies have been released to family members for burial in Cerating,” he said when contacted.

Four of the bodies were taken to the Cerating Mosque for the funeral rites and prayers, while another was brought to the Sungai Ular Mosque for the same purpose.

All the bodies are expected to be buried at the Kampung Budaya Cerating Islamic Cemetery. — Bernama