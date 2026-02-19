ALOR SETAR, Feb 19 — A man was killed while his wife and three children were injured after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction at Jalan Titi Kobah flyover in Pendang last night.

Pendang Police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said the 11.30 pm incident claimed the life of the 39-year-old front passenger, who suffered severe head injuries.

“The MPV was driven by the victim’s 36-year-old wife from Pendang towards Kota Sarang Semut. Upon reaching the flyover, a Toyota Hilux driven by a 29-year-old man is believed to have veered into their lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

“As a result of the impact, the MPV overturned, trapping the victim in the front seat before he was extricated by the Fire and Rescue Department personnel,” he told Bernama today.

He said the victim’s wife sustained facial injuries and a fractured left arm, while their four-year-old daughter, who was on the victim’s lap, suffered facial injuries and a fractured right thigh.

“The couple’s two other children, who were seated in the rear, also sustained injuries. Their nine-year-old daughter fractured her right thigh while their 13-year-old son fractured his left thigh. The driver of the Toyota Hilux suffered injuries to his waist and knee.

“The injured victims were taken to Pendang Hospital for treatment, while the body of the deceased was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. — Bernama