KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — A man who was reportedly attacked by a crocodile while fishing under the Sungai Buloh Bridge in Sadong Jaya, near Samarahan, yesterday, was confirmed dead after his body was found today.

A spokesperson for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre (PGO) said the body of 30-year-old Mohd Faizal Abdilah was discovered at 2.22pm by a fisherman, about three kilometres from the fire control post, according to BuletinTV3.

The victim’s body was then brought to the post for identification by family members.

“He was found intact, but with bite marks on his abdomen. The body was handed over to police for further action,” the spokesperson said.

Search and rescue (SAR) operations had been underway since yesterday, involving seven personnel from the Asajaya Fire and Rescue Station, with assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Civil Defence Force (APM), Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), RELA, Sarawak Safety and Enforcement Unit (UKPS), as well as local villagers and fishermen.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm yesterday when the victim was reported to be netting fish with a friend at the riverbank before wading into the river up to waist level.

According to witnesses, the crocodile suddenly attacked, and the victim’s companion immediately sought help and contacted authorities to report the incident.