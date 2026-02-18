KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Muslims to embrace Ramadan by going beyond merely fulfilling the conditions and pillars of fasting, and instead striving to understand its deeper wisdom and the objectives of the Sharia.

In a Facebook post today, he said acts of worship throughout the holy month should be driven by the spirit of mujahadah (the inner struggle against personal desires), not solely in pursuit of rewards in the hereafter.

At the same time, he noted that Ramadan serves to strengthen self-discipline and cultivate a stronger commitment to carrying out daily duties and responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.

“The ultimate reward of this practice is the attainment of piety, which must be nurtured through fasting as a process of character building, rooted in a conscious awareness of the heart and an inner vigilance shaped by fear of Allah SWT,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to once again welcome the much-anticipated month of Ramadan.

Muslims nationwide will begin fasting tomorrow. — Bernama