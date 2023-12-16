IPOH, Dec 16 — Police will expedite the investigations into a senior police officer suspected to be involved in the accident where a male student was fatally hit by a car near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati in Meru, here yesterday.

Perak police chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, said that this step is taken to facilitate a prompt court prosecution in the case.

“The suspect is remanded for three days starting today. We will complete the investigation as soon as possible to be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor,” he said when met by reporters after visiting the victim’s family in Taman Chepor Sentosa here today.

Mohd Yusri added that they are looking at the closed-circuit television recordings around the accident area and obtaining footage from dashboard cameras.

“We will investigate from various angles and there will be no compromise or protection for any party. Our commitment is to conduct a transparent investigation to ensure justice for all,” he said.

Yesterday, Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said they received information about the accident at 12.40 noon involving a Perodua Ativa driven by a 44-year-old suspect and a Yamaha motorcycle ridden by the student.

The victim, Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, died at the scene, while the man, who works at the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters escaped without any injuries.

Yahaya said that the post-mortem conducted at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital indicated the cause of death as chest and abdomen injuries from the road accident.

Social media posts by the public showed images of the injured male student struck by a car near SMK Jati in Meru.

Meanwhile, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh also visited the victim’s family, offering words of encouragement and making a personal contribution to the family representative.

Earlier, the victim’s father, Muhd Zamrie Zainal Abidin, 55, collapsed when Mohd Yusri arrived at his home at about 5 pm today.

Mohd Yusri and those around consoled Muhd Zamrie, expressing sympathy for the family’s plight.

Muhd Zamrie and several family members shed tears as they recounted the tragic accident that befell their youngest child to friends and relatives who were present to offer support. — Bernama