KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (Jabatan Meteorologi Malaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and five states until 6pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Kedah (Kulim and Bandar Baharu) and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang dan Selama, and Kuala Kangsar).

The same warning has also been issued for Selangor (Klang, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat) and Johor (Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru).

In Sabah, the affected areas include the Interior (Tenom, Beaufort, Nabawan, Keningau and Tambunan), the West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Ranau), Tawau (Tawau), and Sandakan (Tongod and Telupid). — Bernama