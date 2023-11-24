CHUKAI, Nov 24 — Voters have been reminded to vote wisely and elect a candidate who can dedicate their time fully in serving the Kemanan parliamentary constituency and not someone who views it as a part-time job in Parliament.

As polling day (December 2) continues to get closer, former Air Putih assemblyman Wan Abdul Hakim Wan Mokhtar said that voters would lose out if they chose a leader whose other commitments would stop them from dedicating their full time to serving them.

That is why Barisan Nasional (BN) chose to put forward a direct candidate, Gen (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, who is not only capable of giving his full commitment, but also understands the needs of the constituency as he grew up in Kemaman, Wan Abdul Hakim said.

“Our tagline kita is ‘Kemamang for Kemamang’, because our candidate is from Kemaman who grew up here and will serve here in Kemaman. If elected, he is a full-time MP, not part-time.

“He has no ministerial positions, he isn’t the menteri besar and he will be an MP that serves full time here. He also isn’t a prime ministerial candidate, like some others,” he said at a media conference here today.

Wan Abdul Hakim, the Kemaman Umno division media chairman, said the choice of Raja Mohamed Affandi, a former Chief of Defence Force, can serve as a bridge between the Terengganu people and the central government.

“In Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah, there isn’t a single MP representing BN, who is in line with the unity government. So if we choose the BN candidate, this means he will be the one and only MP linked to the unity government in our state.

“We urge the people of Kemaman to support the BN candidate come polling day. We only ask for one seat and we will ensure this one is of better quality than others,” he said.

The Kemaman by-election will see Raja Mohamed Affandi take on Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is contesting under the PAS ticket. — Bernama