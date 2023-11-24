KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 ― Kijal assemblyman Senator Datuk Razali Idris was charged in the Sessions Court today with making a speech of a seditious nature at the launch of the Kemaman by-election machinery on November 10.

Razali, 57, who is also Bersatu Information chief, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.

“I plead not guilty and I am ready to go on trial,” he said.

He was charged with making insulting remarks by stating decisions of the Judiciary were being controlled by the government at Padang Astaka Chukai, Kemaman in Terengganu between 9.30pm and 11.30pm on November 10.

The charge, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same act, provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Priscilla Hemamalini allowed bail of RM6,000, in one surety, and set additional condition for the accused to refrain from making any comment or posting about the case until it is settled.

The court fixed December 8 for mention.

State prosecution director Datin Kalmizah Salleh offered RM10,000 bail with one surety along with the additional condition.

Razali’s lawyer Hasshahari Johari Mawi asked for a minimum bail of RM1,000 and did not object to additional condition, but asked for it to be extended to the public so that there would be no discussion about the merits of the case outside the court.

“My client is a member of the Senate, Terengganu state executive councillor and Kijal assemblyman. He also has responsibilities to the people of Terengganu and Malaysia, as well as his wife who suffers from heart disease.

“He has given his cooperation during the investigation to the authorities and came to the court today to face this charge, without being forced,” said Hasshahari.

Previously, the media reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission lodged a police report regarding an inaccurate TikTok application post that could affect public confidence in the country's law enforcement and legal system.

In a statement, the MACC said through the post made by the account owner @WANCIN11, Razali was recorded allegedly making several false accusations. ― Bernama