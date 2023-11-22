KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The 2022 Auditor-General’s Report revealed that overall, the implementation of the Area Development Programme (PPK) under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) has not achieved the set objectives.

According to the report, there was inefficiency at the guideline preparation and project implementation stage that resulted in the failure of the projects being completed within the specified time and participants were not able to benefit from the pjojects as scheduled.

“Out of a total of 15 PPK projects, four were completed, six are under construction, one was terminated and four have not started,” according to the report.

The audit involved 15 PPK projects in eight states with a total of 1,114 housing units and 612 site lots, involving RM316 million, of which RM195.39 million (61.8 per cent) was for distribution and RM136.48 million (69.8 per cent) as expenses.

To address the weaknesses raised and to ensure the implementation of PPK projects meet the set objectives it was recommended that KKDW must monitor to ensure that the PPK projects are implemented and prepared according to the established plan and the finished products are delivered to the target groups on time.

The ministry should also regularly update the guidelines on the selection criteria for target groups and specifications for the PPK housings as well as conduct feasibility studies based on site risk assessments to ensure safety to lives and property.

The report also recommended KKDW to increase monitoring on the development expenditure and work progress at the implementing agency level, to ensure the allocations provided to the agencies are spent accordingly. — Bernama

