KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The management of the People’s Welfare Development Scheme (SPKR) by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry has achieved its objectives in providing safe and comfortable housing, improving skills, and increasing income, according to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2022.

According to the report, the focus of the SPKR audit was to assess the rural poverty eradication programme to ensure that the target groups (poor, hardcore poor, and B40) could improve their livelihoods.

“Overall, based on the scope of the audit, it can be concluded that the objective of implementing the SPKR programme to assist the target groups has been achieved,” read the report.

The report also stated that based on feedback from surveys conducted, the programmes were able to help the target groups based on the set objectives.

The SPKR programme consists of three components namely the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT), Skills and Career Training Programme (PLKK), and the Income Increment Programme (PPP).

These three programme components can form a value-added package for the target groups to own a safe and comfortable home, empower themselves, and generate their own income, according to the report.

It added that SPKR’s achievements (by component) for the period 2016 to 2022 was 12,864 units (98.5 per cent) of houses built, 73,603 (97.9 per cent) houses repaired, and 37 (28.7 per cent) of 129 newly built houses delayed.

As for the PLKK, 17,210 (113.1 per cent) participants attended training, and 6,820 (98.8 per cent) joined PPP.

On the PPRT recipients’ feedback regarding SPKR, 89 per cent were happy with the assistance given, 91 per cent were satisfied with the quality of completed houses, 89 per cent were satisfied with the repair work and 85 per cent found their homes safe and comfortable.

As for PPP participants, 94.4 per cent recorded an increase in income. — Bernama