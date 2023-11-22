KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Safe City Programme (PBS) which aims to create a safer and more peaceful community, has achieved its target of having “black spots” “whitened” from 2018 to 2022, according to the Auditor-General’s Report 2022.

The report revealed that between 2018 and 2022 (except for 2021, because there was no allocation for PBS due to Covid-19), 109 areas under the jurisdiction of 45 local authorities (PBTs) had been “whitened”.

“From 2018 to 2020, 81 areas, or 135 per cent, have been ‘whitened’, surpassing the target of 60 areas. In 2022, a total of 24 PBTs, or 120 per cent, were approved, exceeding the target of 20 PBTs,” said the report, which was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The report, however, stated that the programme was unable to help reduce crime in black spots optimally.

It stressed that weaknesses in the management aspect of the programme must be addressed in order to ensure an optimal reduction in crime rates in black spots.

To ensure that the identified weaknesses are addressed, the audit recommends that the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) ensure that the physical project elements are appropriate for implementation by the PBTs so that the programme can benefit the public and avoid losses.

The audit also recommends that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) ensure the optimal utilisation of the Safe City Monitoring System (SPBS) after it is upgraded in order to ensure value for money in government spending.

“In the future, KPKT should also ensure the use of high-resolution closed-circuit television (CCTV) by PDRM and PBTs to detect criminals more effectively.

“KPKT should focus on the maintenance aspect of the physical project elements implemented by PBTs by specifying practical maintenance methods that will allow people to benefit from the programme in the long run,” according to the report. — Bernama