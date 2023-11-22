KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The main objective of the Elite Sports Podium Programme (Podium Programme) which was launched on February 2, 2016 to bring home a gold medal at the Olympic Games has yet to be achieved, according to the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) 2022.

However, the report said that the output achievement of the Podium Programme under the National Sports Institute (ISN) is commendable as it has achieved the target of winning medals at three major sports events.

“The output achievement for the Podium Programme under the National Sports Council (MSN) is less than satisfactory based on two out of five targets not achieved. The achievement of results is also less satisfactory because two were not achieved and one has not yet been achieved out of the four targets set.

“The management of the Podium Programme can still be improved by ensuring that expenses are spent according to the approved scope, the salary increase of coaches is made based on clear guidelines and criteria, sports facilities and equipment are maintained regularly and ensuring the storage of assets in a safe place,” according to the report which was presented in the Dewan Rakyat today.

In order to overcome the weaknesses highlighted and ensure that the same failures do not recur in the future, the audit recommends that MSN ensure that Podium Programme allocations are spent according to the approved scope covering the expenses of athletes, coaches, equipment and related facilities.

The report also recommended that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and MSN review the Coaches Salary Increase Guidelines and provide clear criteria regarding coaches salary increase rate to be more orderly.

“Mechanisms for reporting and monitoring the current status of athletes’ achievements need to be prepared and analysed so that the effectiveness of athlete development can be achieved.

“KBS and MSN need to ensure that sports facilities and equipment are regularly maintained so that they are always in a good and safe condition for athletes’ smooth-flowing training activities. Sufficient space and storage to place sports assets in a safe place also needs attention,” said the report. — Bernama