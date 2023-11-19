LABUAN, Nov 19 — Road users commuting between Kuala Penyu junction and Bongawan to Benoni, Sabah are expressing growing concern over the deteriorating condition of the road, resembling the challenging conditions of the infamous old Telupid to Sandakan road.

Frustration is mounting as travellers between Kota Kinabalu and Menumbok or Beaufort and Brunei encounter slow-moving traffic on a road marred by potholes, posing serious safety risks.

Road users are urging swift action to repair the road, emphasising that it should not be neglected while waiting for the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Chong Wei Lee, 45, said the state of disrepair is not only causing inconvenience but also raising fears of potential accidents.

He said if the road from the Kuala Penyu junction to Benoni is left unrepaired, it could soon earn a reputation similar to the Telupid road, often equated as a ‘moon surface’ due to potholes that could cause cars to breakdown and even cause accidents.

Lee said the condition of the road is alarming, as the potholes are not only causing delays in travel but are also a serious threat to the safety of road users.

“We cannot afford to wait for the Pan Borneo Highway project to reach completion while jeopardising lives on this crucial route...the deteriorating road condition has prompted calls for immediate intervention by relevant authorities to carry out repair works and ensure the safety and efficiency of travel for road users,” he told Bernama today.

Jeffrey Nina, 52, who frequently travels from Labuan to Kota Kinabalu said as complaints mount, the government should prioritise the maintenance and repair of this vital transportation link.

“The plea for urgent action on the Kuala Penyu-Bongawan-Benoni road reflects the broader concern about infrastructure maintenance in this area to ensure the safety and well-being of all road users,” he said.

Jeffrey said concerns are mounting among drivers who have to navigate these hazards, compromising safety and contributing to an increase in travel times.

“The road should not be left unrepaired while awaiting the sluggish progress of the Pan Borneo Highway project,” he said. — Bernama