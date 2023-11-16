KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The number of flood victims in Kedah increased tonight, while the situation in Perak has improved slightly.

A total of 253 victims from 83 families were recorded at four relief centres in Kedah, compared to 231 victims from 74 families earlier today.

The state’s Malaysian Civil Defense Force (MCDF) Disaster Management Secretariat chief Maj (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said three of the centres were in the Kota Setar district, and one in Kubang Pasu.

“In Kota Setar, a total of 105 victims from 34 families are placed at SMK Alor Merah; 88 victims from 31 families at SK Titi Gajah; and 20 victims from 10 families at SK Taman Aman.

Advertisement

“Among the areas affected are Kampung Seberang Chegar, Kampung Alor Gunung, Kampung Pulau Kerengga, Kampung Alor Senjaya, Kampung Alor Perang, Kampung Bohor, Kampung Anak Bukit, Kampung Alor Gunong and Kampung Seberang Alor Gunong,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in Kubang Pasu, the number of victims at the relief centre in SK Malau, which was opened on Monday, increased to 40 people from eight families.

“The centre was opened due to flooding in several areas including Kampung Lahar, Kampung Paya Tok Keong, Kampung Paya Tok Teh and Kampung Biak,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat informed that the number of victims at four relief centres continued to decrease tonight to 114 people from 33 families compared to 178 people from 52 families this morning.

This involves two centres in Kerian, one in Hilir Perak and another in Kinta. — Bernama