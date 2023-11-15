KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — There is a slight increase in the number of flood evacuees in Perak and Kedah this morning, while the situation in Perlis has fully recovered.

In Perak, the number of evacuees rose to 217 people from 62 families this morning compared with 210 people from 61 families last night.

The state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that in Hilir Perak, two relief centres are still open, namely at the Padang Tembak multipurpose hall which houses 109 people from 32 families and the Chikus multipurpose hall, which accommodates 19 people from five families.

“In Kerian, 23 people from four families are still taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, while the number of evacuees housed at SK Alor Pongsu remained unchanged at 57 people from 19 families.

“In Kinta, nine people from two families from Taman Meru 2C are at Taman Meru 2A community hall while all 19 people from six families who took shelter at Kampung Sri Kinta community hall have returned to their respective homes,” it said.

In Kedah, the number of people evacuated to relief centres in the state increased to 107 people compared with 31 recorded last night.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) disaster management secretariat chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said in the Kota Setar district, the victims were housed at two centres, namely at SK Titi Gajah and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alor Merah.

“These two relief centres were opened at 5.30 pm and 11 pm yesterday, respectively, to accommodate 76 people from 27 families in the Kota Setar district who were affected by floods.

“Among the affected areas are Kampung Seberang Chegar, Kampung Alor Gunung, Kampung Pulau Kerengga, Kampung Alor Senjaya, Kampung Alor Perang, Kampung Bohor and Kampung Anak Bukit,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Suhaimi said in the Kubang Pasu district, the number of evacuees housed at SK Malau remained unchanged at 31 people from seven families.

The centre was opened last Monday following three hours of continuous heavy rain that resulted in flooding in several areas, including Kampung Paya Tok Keong, Kampung Paya Tok Teh and Kampung Biak in the district.

Meanwhile, in Perlis, the flood situation in the state has fully recovered after the relief centre at Titi Tinggi Hilir hall in Padang Besar which was opened early yesterday morning was closed at 8 am today.

State APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said all 41 victims from 12 families who were evacuated to the centre have been allowed to return to their homes as flood waters have subsided. — Bernama