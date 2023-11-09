KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who was today convicted of four corruption related charges, gets to keep his seat in Parliament for the time being.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said until the independent lawmaker from the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has exhausted all legal avenues, the latter’s position as Muar MP does not change.

“Until his legal means have all been exhausted, I think he has two more courts to go,” Johari told a press conference at his office in Parliament building this afternoon.

