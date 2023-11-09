KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was today found guilty of corruption over the misappropriation of funds belonging to Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) — the Youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia — where he had served as its chief three years ago.

Advertisement

High Court Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid said the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt on the charges against Syed Saddiq, who is now president of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) party.

A total of 30 prosecution witnesses testified in the trial which started on June 21, 2022.

On October 28 last year, Syed Saddiq was ordered to enter his defence after the prosecution successfully established a prima facie case against him.

Advertisement

In this trial, the former youth and sports minister stands accused of abetting former Armada assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali, who was entrusted with RM1 million in Armada’s funds, to commit criminal breach of trust by misappropriating the funds.

Syed Saddiq is also accused of misappropriating RM120,000 from Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise’s Maybank Islamic Bhd account by making Rafiq dispose of the money; and two counts of engaging in money laundering.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement