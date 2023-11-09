KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 ― Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman hinted today at his political future by claiming one has to be “whiter than white” to lead the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), following his conviction on corruption charges by the High Court.

Following the High Court’s verdict earlier, Syed Saddiq said he would convene a meeting with Muda’s leadership this evening to make his stance known on his political future in the party.

“To change Malaysia, it is not about a person but should build institutions that will outlast party and personality so that Malaysia remains on the right path no matter who is leading it.

“To be a good leader in Malaysia, an individual has to be whiter than white and that would be the most important factor which led me to make the decision which I will table to the leadership of Muda after our consultation and discussion,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here.

The former youth and sports minister was earlier sentenced to seven years’ jail, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine following his conviction over the misappropriation of funds belonging to Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) — the Youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia — where he had served as its chief three years ago.

When pressed on whether he was to announce his stepping down as president, Syed Saddiq kept mum and merely said he had personally made up his mind even before today’s court decision.

“As a matter of principle, I cannot preach something but do something else. I have to be beholden to my words.

“If I don’t stand by principle then I would have abandoned the very reason why I joined politics,” he said.

Syed Saddiq also said he had the utmost faith in the judiciary for passing sentences and respected the decision meted out to him, noting that the court will be the decider of his fate.

“In the end, like any other Malaysian, I should be judged like any Malaysian. I still insist that the best place to clear my name will be the court of law and look forward to filing an appeal immediately,” he said.

His lawyer, Gobind Singh Deo later confirmed they would be filing an appeal this evening.

Earlier today, Syed Saddiq was found guilty on all four charges of abetting criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of assets and money laundering related to the aforementioned funds belonging to Armada.

The High Court also allowed a stay of execution of all the sentences pending appeal, which means Syed Saddiq is still a Member of Parliament.