KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Google Malaysia has stated its commitment to continue holding discussions and enhancing collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) on media and regulatory issues involving the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the matter was raised in a meeting between the ministry and the Google Malaysia team, which discussed several issues involving KKD and other related agencies.

“During the meeting, several issues were raised, including media and regulatory issues involving the MCMC.

“Google has stated its preparedness and commitment to continue discussions and increase cooperation with the KKD and related agencies,” he posted on his Facebook page today. — Bernama

