KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — A total of 500 locations nationwide will be equipped with the Digital Agriculture Technology (Digital AgTech) system estimated to cost RM20,000, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the Digital AgTech is one of the programmes under the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to increase the use of digital technologies in agriculture.

“Digital AgTech is equipped not only with the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) to ensure farmers use digital (technology), Insya-Allah, there will be 500 locations across the country that will be provided with off-the-shelf equipment system they can use,” he told a press conference at the Malaysia Digital Expo (MDX) 2023 Grand Finale here, today.

Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also has high hopes for the Digital AgTech team in two rounds of paddy harvesting and needs to show an increase not just in terms of production or yield but also in income for the participating farmers.

“Digital AgTech is one of the nine sectors in Pemangkin (Malaysia Digital Catalytic Programmes) that are being emphasised by MDEC.

“Digital AgTech is one of the efforts by MDEC and the ministry to help towards the food security in the country, besides increasing the farmers’ income,” he said.

Under the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review, the government aims to enhance industries with high-growth, high-value covering five sectors, namely renewable energy, technology and digital, electrical and electronics, agriculture and agro-based, and rare earth. — Bernama

