KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Islamic finance, halal food-pharmaceutical-cosmetic industries, Muslim-friendly tourism, media and recreational sectors are expected to reach a global value of US$7.7 trillion (RM35.7 trillion) by 2025, Minister of Communication and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said Malaysia has maintained its global leadership status in those sectors for nine consecutive years as recognised by the Global Islamic Economy Indicator (GIEI).

“The achievements of Malaysia on the digital economy front are most definitely not by accident but designed with great care and passion.

“But most of all, they are made possible with your collaboration and cooperation and tonight, we celebrate and pay homage to your hard work and dedication,” he said at the MDX 2023 Awards Night at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) tonight.

He also said that Malaysia aspired to become a global leader in innovation and technology.

“We must continually strive to embrace and adopt new technologies that drive economic growth, create jobs and enhance the quality of life for all Malaysians,” he said.

He said the digital revolution has reshaped the way people live, work and interact with one another.

“It has the power to transform industries, create new opportunities and bridge the digital divide,” he said.

He added that it is in this spirit that Malaysia recognises and celebrates the outstanding individuals and organisations that have played a pivotal role in Malaysia’s digital transformation journey. — Bernama