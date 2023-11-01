KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The police have explained today that social media influencer Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, also known as Ratu Naga, had refused to give investigators access to her personal computer.

In a statement, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain denied allegations that she was deemed uncooperative merely for not answering questions posed to her during the investigations.

“The refusal to cooperate occurred when access to computer data was not granted. Under Section 116b of the Criminal Procedure Code and Act 249 of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1998 you have to give access to the investigating officer to all computer data, encryption codes, software and hardware that will aid in the gathering of the computer data.

“Investigation papers have now been referred to the Attorney General's Chambers. The police would like to stress that no laws were broken during the investigation,” he said in a statement.

On Monday, Syarul Ema was called up to Bukit Aman to give her statement regarding an Instagram and TikTok post that was deemed to have defamed the prime minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain then said that she refused to cooperate by not answering some of the 33 questions posed to her.

He said police did not obtain any information related to the case because the suspect failed to cooperate and that is an offence under Section 249 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

In response, Syarul Ema's lawyer Zaid Malek called the police's actions an abuse of power since Dr Wan Azizah is merely a civilian.

Zaid also said Syarul Ema had the right to remain silent during police interrogation as stated under Section 112(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code. Section 112(2) states that anyone can exercise their right to remain silent to any questions that may expose them to a criminal charge.

The investigation came after a police report lodged on October 22 by Bandar Tun Razak PKR against three social media users for allegedly defaming Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Bandar Tun Razak MP.