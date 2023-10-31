KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Panglima Gagah Pasukan Polis (PGPP) award on deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Ayob Khan heads the list of 309 award recipients, including two senior officers from foreign police forces, Brunei’s Police Commissioner Datuk Paduka Seri Mohammad Irwan Hambali, and Thailand’s Police Chief Torsak Sukvimol, at the investiture of the police gallantry awards and medals for the first session of 2023 which was held at Balairong Seri, Istana Negara.

Besides Ayob Khan, four other senior police officers also received the PGPP award including Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim, and Bukit Aman Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Pasukan Polis to 58 recipients; Pahlawan Pasukan Polis (PPP) to (88); Kesatria Pasukan Polis (KPP) (17); Bentara Pasukan Polis (BPP) (138) and Pingat Keberanian Polis (PKP) (one).

The awards and medals were conferred to qualified police officers and personnel of other ranks for their contributions and sacrifices.

Also present at the ceremony were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifudin Nasution Ismail, and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The second session of the ceremony is scheduled to take place at Istana Negara on Thursday. — Bernama

