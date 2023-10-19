KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today bestowed the honorary Panglima Gagah Angkatan Tentera (PGAT) award on Indonesian Air Force Chief of Staff (Kasau) Air Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo.

Fadjar headed the list of 292 award recipients at the second session of the investiture ceremony for military service (DKAT) 2023 held at the throne room or Balairung Seri of Istana Negara here.

Also receiving the honorary PGAT award was Singapore Chief of Air Force Major-General Kelvin Khong.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was present at the investiture.

Advertisement

His Majesty, who is also the supreme commander of the MAF, also presented the Panglima Setia Angkatan Tentera (PSAT) award to nine recipients, Pahlawan Angkatan Tentera (43), Kesatria Angkatan Tentera (112), and Bentara Angkatan Tentera (126).

The DKAT awards were conferred on qualified officers and personnel of various ranks for their contributions and sacrifices in the service.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Ab Mohammad Ab Rahman, Air Force chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob. — Bernama

Advertisement