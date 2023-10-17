KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today bestowed the Panglima Gagah Angkatan Tentera (PGAT) award on Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

Mohammad headed the list of 293 award recipients at the investiture ceremony for military service (DKAT) held at the Balairong Seri (Throne Room), Istana Negara here.

His Majesty also bestowed the PGAT award on Army chief Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Abd Rahman Ayob.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was present at the investiture.

At the ceremony, His Majesty presented the Panglima Setia Angkatan Tentera (PSAT) award to 13 recipients, Pahlawan Angkatan Tentera (43), Kesatria Angkatan Tentera (112) and Bentara Angkatan Tentera (116).

Al-Sultan Abdullah also bestowed the honorary PGAT award on six foreign senior military officers namely Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Admiral Yudo Margono, Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force Vice Admiral Aaron Beng and Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army General Dudung Abdurachman.

Others are Commander of the UAE Land Forces Major General Saeed Rashid Ali Al Shehhi, Pakistan’s Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Navy Admiral Chemgchai Chomchemgpat.

Also present were Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Ministry of Defence secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak.

The second session of investiture is scheduled to take place at Istana Negara this Thursday. — Bernama