KUCHING, Aug 1 — The support of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) towards the unity government in the state elections in six states is to ensure that the country’s political situation remains stable.

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said with this political stability, the unity government has been able to introduce policies that can further strengthen the national economy.

“We support the unity government (because) what is important is political stability and also the implementation of policies that will determine the direction of Malaysia,” he told reporters after launching the 35th Kuching City Day celebration here today.

Even though GPS did not send its election machinery for the elections in the six states, he said it still gave support to ensure the victory of the unity government candidates.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the Madani Economy framework and Phase 1 of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) were consistent with Sarawak’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“I am also grateful that the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) discussed with me before announcing this Madani Economy policy. We have no problem because the Madani Economy and PCDS are consistent,” he said.

Abang Johari said the NETR was also in line with the Sarawak government’s desire to further increase the use of renewable energy.

The move will also give Malaysia an advantage in its efforts to attract investment and increase its development in line with the Environmental Sustainability Goals (ESG),” he added. — Bernama