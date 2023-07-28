KUCHING, July 28 ― Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to be among leaders joining the nomination day ‘Gombak Unity Parade’ tomorrow for three Selangor state seats.

It is understood that Abang Johari will be present along with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

According to a reliable source, Abang Johari’s attendance reflects Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) position in the federal unity government.

“Attend as part of a unity government — for unity and stability,” the source told The Borneo Post when contacted for confirmation.

On July 15, Abang Johari had said that GPS would not be sending its election machinery to help its federal allies to campaign in the peninsula state polls.

The GPS chairman said Sarawak would instead assist the unity government via its members in the federal Cabinet.

“As you know, we are the component of unity government, and we are part and parcel of unity government component parties,” he had said.

A poster for the ‘Gombak Unity Parade’ said the parade will begin from the Sungai Chinchin bridge at 8.15am and move to the nomination centre at Dewan SMK Sungai Pusu, Jalan Gombak.

The nomination centre is for the Selangor state seats of Sungai Tua, Gombak Setia, and Hulu Kelang.

Caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is set to defend Sungai Tua for Pakatan Harapan (PH), Datuk Wira Megat Zulkarnain Omardin will contest for Barisan Nasional (BN) in Gombak Setia, while Juwairiya Zulkifli will stand in Hulu Kelang for PH.

Selangor will go to the polls on August 12, with early voting on August 8.

Also holding simultaneous elections are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan. ― Borneo Post