PETALING JAYA, July 26 — Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali tonight rejected suggestions he was fleeing from Bukit Antarabangsa, saying he was instead returning to Hulu Kelang that was the first seat he won in 1999.

Speaking to reporters after his candidacy for the Selangor state election was announced, Azmin, who is also a former Gombak MP, said Hulu Kelang came under his old federal constituency.

“I want to stress that Hulu Kelang has been my first seat since 1999. And when I was Gombak MP since 2008, Hulu Kelang is still part of Gombak until today, so there is no issue of running away.

“As a politician, we must be ready when it comes to these situations,” he said.

MORE TO COME