BANGKOK, Dec 11 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have instructed the two national coaching directors - Kenneth Jonassen (singles) and Rexy Mainaky (doubles) - to conduct an immediate post-mortem to identify the cause of the national shuttlers’ failure to bag the men’s team gold medal at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 yesterday.

Malaysia were thrashed 3-0 by traditional rivals Indonesia in the final at Gymnasium 4 of Thammasat University, Rangsit Campus. Malaysia last won the men’s team gold in the 2005 edition in the Philippines.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh said an investigation needs to be conducted soonest possible, as the team will be competing in the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2026 in Qingdao, China, from Feb 3-8.

“Firstly, a disappointing result and we must definitely do something drastic.

“So, I believe that after this, both coaching directors must review and conduct a post-mortem to find out what exactly happened to ensure such things do not recur, especially since we are also in the midst of preparing for the BATC 2026 next February,” he told reporters here today.

Kenny, who is also the Malaysian chef de mission, said this when watching the national taekwondo exponents in action at the Fashion Island Mall here.

Although disappointed with the result, he hopes the shuttlers will shift their attention to the individual events, which run from today until Sunday.

BAM had earlier set the shuttlers a four-gold target at the biennial Games, which run from Dec 9-20 and are held in Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama