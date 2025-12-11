KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Civil servants who opted for the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) will receive the Phase 2 salary adjustment in the January payroll, with the increase calculated based on their final salary on December 31.

Public Service Department (JPA) Remuneration Policy Division deputy director Mohd Shahir Shaari said although the new adjustment took effect on January 1, payment would only be made on January 22, the designated salary day for the month.

He said Phase 2 was a continuation of the SSPA wage increase announced in 2024, involving a 15 per cent rise for the Implementation Group and Management and Professional Group (P&P), and seven per cent for the Top Management Group (KPT).

“For the upcoming adjustment, civil servants in the P&P category will receive a further seven per cent increase, while the KPT group will receive an additional three per cent,” he said on a podcast aired on JPA’s Facebook and YouTube pages today.

In the first phase, P&P officers received an eight per cent increase, while those in KPT received four per cent, paid beginning December 2024.

Mohd Shahir said those who did not opt for SSPA and those no longer in government service as on January 1 next year — whether due to retirement or termination before the date — were not eligible for the adjustment.

“However, officers retiring on JJanuary an 1 have their last day of service on December 31. So, January 1 is not considered their last day in service… they will not receive the salary adjustment but will instead receive a pension adjustment.

“For officers who pass away on January 1 and that date is their last day in service, we will grant the salary adjustment on January 1 and subsequently adjust the pension payment for their dependants,” he said.

He added that civil servants who scored below 75 per cent under the MyPERFORMANCE annual appraisal system would not be affected in terms of receiving next month’s adjustment.

He stressed that the main eligibility requirement for the Phase 2 adjustment was that officers must opt into the SSPA scheme and be in public service on December 31 this year and January 1 next year.

“The salary adjustment has no direct link to MyPERFORMANCE. What will be affected is the annual salary increment. The minimum mark required for the annual increment is 75 per cent.

“So civil servants should ensure they achieve at least 75 per cent (under MyPERFORMANCE). That way, they can enjoy both the Phase 2 salary adjustment and the annual increment,” he said.

Regarding the SSPA calculator used by many civil servants since the announcement of SSPA adjustments, he said it could serve as a general reference, but actual confirmation would depend on service records and salary entries in individual service books.

He also advised civil servants to rely on verified sources such as their departments or JPA for accurate information, while reminding them to improve their performance and demonstrate better efficiency.

“When the government has considered salary increases, we as civil servants also have responsibilities. We must improve our productivity, be more motivated and so on,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when officiating the national-level Labour Day 2024 celebration in Putrajaya in May 2024, announced a civil service salary increase of more than 13 per cent beginning December 2024, one of the highest in the nation’s history. — Bernama