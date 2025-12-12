KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The government remains committed to strengthening partnerships with civil society organisations as part of national development efforts, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said constructive engagement between the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) was essential in shaping inclusive and effective policies that reflect real community needs.

He said Malaysia Chinese Assembly Hall (MCAH) had over the past two decades become a respected bridge between the community and policymakers, representing nearly 200 Chinese NGOs involved in education, culture, business, youth development and social welfare.

“This bridging role strengthens the policy-making process. When government works hand-in-hand with NGOs that provide honest feedback, grounded insights and practical recommendations, we build policies that are more inclusive, effective and reflective of real community needs,” he was speaking at 22nd Anniversary Celebration of MCAH and the Second Chinese Elite Dragon Award (CEDA) Gala Dinner here last night.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chinese Ambassador Ouyang Yujing, and MCAH president Datuk Seri KK Chai, as well as diplomats and representatives from about 50 Embassies and High Commissions.

Fadillah added that MCAH’s efforts aligned with the Malaysia Madani framework, which emphasises compassion, inclusion and justice in nation-building.

He highlighted MCAH’s long-standing contributions that cut across ethnic lines, noting that its programmes had benefitted Malaysians from diverse communities, including Malay, Chinese, Indian and indigenous groups in Sabah and Sarawak.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government is looking forward to closer collaboration with MCAH and its network of NGOs to advance unity, strengthen trust and uplift communities nationwide.

Fadillah also congratulated recipients of the Chinese Elite Dragon Award, describing them as role models whose achievements embody excellence, resilience and integrity.

At the event, Fadillah presented awards to 22 individuals, including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, who received the Outstanding Chinese-Media Most Influential Award.

Former Transport Minister Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik was accorded with Outstanding Chinese Lifetime Achievement Excellence Award, while Nirvana Asia Group Founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Kong Hon Kong, and pendrive inventor Datuk Pua Khein-Seng were honoured with the Outstanding Chinese Entrepreneur Excellence Award.

Two-time Paralympics gold medalist Cheak Liek Hou and towerrunner Soh Wai Ching received the Outstanding Chinese Sportsman Award. — Bernama