KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — Kinabatangan Umno Youth chief Mohd Naim Kurniawan Moktar says he has no interest in contesting the Lamag state by-election to fill the vacancy left by the demise of his father, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Mohd Naim, who has been touted as one of the candidates to replace his father, said the Lamag state constituency should go to someone born in that area to continue its struggle.

Mohd Naim, who was entrusted with helping to ensure Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the Lamag seat in the recent 17th Sabah State Election, said he realised that many wanted him to take over his late father’s place.

“I appreciate the support of those who want me to contest, but the selection of candidates is up to the party. As a loyal member, I fully respect whatever decision the party makes.

“The voice of the Lamag must continue to resonate,” he posted on Facebook today.

Mohd Naim also forwarded a few criteria that the candidate selected to contest in the Lamag by-election must meet: must hail from Lamag, be 50 years old and below, be educated and loyal to the party’s struggles.

Bung Moktar passed away at a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 1.46 am on December 5 — less than a week after being elected as the Lamag state assemblyman for a second term. He was 66.

In the 17th Sabah State Election on November 29, Bung Moktar, who was also the Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman, retained his Lamag state seat with a majority of 153 votes in a six-cornered fight.

In the national political arena, Bung Moktar began as the Kinabatangan Member of Parliament after winning the seat at the 10th General Election in November 1999, before continuing to serve for six consecutive terms.

On Tuesday (December 9), Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said it will hold a special meeting to determine the key dates for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections on December 16. — Bernama