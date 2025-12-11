JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said state input is now an integral part of the Federal Government’s development planning process, as this helps ensure policies meet the needs of the people.

He said today that Putrajaya no longer relies on assumptions, with state perspectives now incorporated directly into national planning.

“Such a close cooperation marks a major change in the way the federal government designs its national development,” Anwar said during his opening address at the launch of the Gemas–Johor Bahru electric train service (ETS) at KTMB Kempas Baru Station here.

"The relationship allows for development plans to be adapted and this is evident in Johor, which is now one of the largest contributors to the nation’s economy,” he added.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said Johor continues to record strong investment performance, with estimated investments expected to exceed RM100 billion.

On the ETS link between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru, Anwar said the development of a modern transport network would serve as a key catalyst for local economic growth.

He said infrastructure development also required integrated planning that encompasses economic centres, commercial areas, food stalls, housing and various public facilities.

“Each ETS station will be developed strategically to create new growth areas, thus boosting economic activities and increasing job opportunities for the local residents.

“The transport-based development model or transit-oriented development will be one of the main pillars of the country's economic reform in the next few years,” he said.

Anwar also said close cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore through the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) would continue to be strengthened to attract more high-value investments.

He said economic ties between the two countries were at their strongest, and Johor was expected to receive increased investments, particularly in the technology, logistics, smart manufacturing and new energy sectors.

“The Madani economic approach also ensures that the benefit of any development will reach the people at all levels,” he said.

Present to officiate the ceremony was the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. His Majesty was accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.