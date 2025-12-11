KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Police have found no criminal elements in a fire at a condominium unit on the 26th floor in Mont Kiara yesterday, which claimed the life of a man.

Brickfields District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chang Hook, said initial investigations found no signs of foul play and the case has been handed over to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) for further action, BuletinTV3 reported today.

“The case is being investigated as a sudden death report, and JBPM’s forensic and K9 teams have returned to the scene to assist with the investigation. No criminal elements were detected in this incident,” he said when contacted today.

Hoo added that the 38-year-old victim, a freelance artist, had been living alone in the unit since 2021 and last contacted his family at 2pm last Saturday.

He said a post-mortem examination at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) confirmed that the cause of death was due to severe burns.

Earlier reports stated that the fire, which occurred last night, resulted in a man being found with 100 per cent burns.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Operations Centre (PGO) said it received the emergency call via the NG999 system before dispatching personnel from the Sri Hartamas Fire and Rescue Station, along with teams from Menjalara, Sentul, and Taman Tun Dr Ismail stations, to the scene.