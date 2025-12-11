KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has called for more compassionate and people-centred enforcement following an incident in which a woman was reportedly denied entry into the compound of a district police headquarters (IPD) in Melaka on Monday.

In a post on X today, Nancy stressed that no woman should ever be turned away from filing a police report because of her clothing.

“If it is not urgent, no one walks into a police station to make a report for fun,” she said.

Nancy welcomed the internal inquiry launched into the incident, expressing hope that enforcement practices across public agencies will better safeguard the dignity and safety of all, particularly women and children.

Previously, the incident went viral on social media because it was reported that the woman did not comply with the dress code set for government premises.

In a statement on Tuesday, Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said at 5 pm on Monday, the woman in her 20s arrived at the IPD with her mother, who is in her 50s, to lodge a report after they were involved in a road accident.

However, he said the police officer on duty at the front gate asked them to return home and change into appropriate attire before lodging the report, as they did not sustain any injuries.

“The instruction is in line with the circular issued by the Chief Secretary to the Government on December 1, 2020, regarding improvements to customer relations management in the public sector,” he said. — Bernama