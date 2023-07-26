PETALING JAYA, July 26 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) tonight named Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as a candidate for the Selangor state election next month, along with several other prominent Malay figures.

However, Azmin will contest in the Hulu Kelang state seat rather than defend Bukit Antarabangsa, which came under the Gombak federal constituency he lost in last year’s general election.

Other notable candidates named tonight include reformed gangster Fazil Mohd Dali or known as “Ayahanda Cik Ton”, celebrity preacher Mohd Zamri Mohd Zainuldin who will contest in Sungai Burong, and former Umno warlord Tan Sri Noh Omar’s daughter, Nurul Syazwani Noh, who will contest in Permatang that is under her father’s former seat in Tanjung Karang.

Former women, family and community development minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun will contest in Batu Tiga.

Of the 56 seats in the Selangor assembly, Bersatu will contest 31, followed by PAS with 17 and Gerakan with eight seats.

MORE TO COME