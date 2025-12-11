KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is now free from a case involving alleged money laundering of RM7 million, as the prosecution has dropped its appeal against the High Court’s December 2024 acquittal of her.

One of Rosmah’s lawyers, Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin, confirmed that the prosecution had withdrawn its appeal against his client’s acquittal.

“This is indeed very good news, I’m very delighted with the decision,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

The prosecution had in a December 9 notice told the Court of Appeal that it was withdrawing the appeal, and said the public prosecutor does not intend to continue the appeal.

Recommended reading: High Court acquits Rosmah of 17 charges over RM7m money laundering and tax evasion

MORE TO COME