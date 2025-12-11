KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of making death threats to a schoolmate in Gombak here yesterday.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the teenager was arrested after police received a report from the 14-year-old victim’s father.

According to him, investigations found that the Form Three student had made a video call to the victim asking for money and was believed to have made death threats by brandishing a machete.

“The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the 15-year-old was released on police bail yesterday. — Bernama