KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd executive chairman Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed — who faces criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering charges — has filed an application to the court for the temporary release of his passport to travel to the United Kingdom.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the application, filed yesterday, is to allow Abu Sahid to accompany his daughter, who will pursue further studies at a university in London next month.

The court is holding Abu Sahid’s passport until his trial concludes.

Deputy public prosecutor Aznika Anas confirmed receipt of the application but said the prosecution intends to object, filing an affidavit to explain its opposition.

Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin set December 17 for the hearing of the application and allowed Abu Sahid to be exempted from attending.

Abu Sahid, 74, faces five charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and 13 counts of money laundering, all linked to the Maju Expressway Extension construction project.

The charges were brought in September this year.

The CBT charges involve RM458 million and are framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of two to 20 years and a fine.

The money laundering offences concern RM139 million and were charged under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which prescribes up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds, upon conviction.