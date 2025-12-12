KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) for 2022 and 2023 will be presented and distributed in Parliament in 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a written reply to the Dewan Negara published on the Parliament website yesterday, said that publication to the public will proceed once the presentation and distribution of the Felda annual reports and financial statements in Parliament are completed.

Felda’s 2021 annual report recorded a loss after tax of RM36.9 million compared with a loss of RM713.7 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Felda Group posted a profit after tax of RM56.1 million in 2021 compared with a loss of RM661.47 million in 2020.

“This shows a very significant improvement, driven by various initiatives implemented that take into account all major aspects involving the settler welfare, increased plantation productivity, strengthened governance management, excellence in education, research and development, and technology,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

He was responding to Senator Norhasmimi Abdul Ghani, who asked whether Felda had successfully improved its financial position and reduced losses, and when the annual reports for 2022 and 2023 would be published to the public. — Bernama