JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 11 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today that Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd’s (KTMB) Electric Train Service (ETS) between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru will increase to four daily trips starting January next year.

He said the service, which begins tomorrow, will initially offer two round trips this month.

“The existing two trips are from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur, one in the morning and another in the evening,” he told reporters.during the launch of the ETS service today.

Earlier today, Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim officiated the completion and commencement of operations for the Gemas–Johor Bahru electrified double-track at the KTMB Kempas Baru Station here.

Loke said the government hopes the ETS will be operating at optimal capacity by February or March next year.

"This will be in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri season for next year,” he said.

He said the Gemas–Johor Bahru ETS project was a major achievement that reflected the Madani government’s commitment to improving public transport services.

He said the project would not only benefit Johor but also contribute to national development.

Loke said the project was also expected to spur indirect job creation in logistics, food and ancillary transport services around the stations.

“This will also increase the attractiveness of Johor Bahru as an industrial and service logistics hub, especially with its connectivity to Singapore,” he said.

The ETS linking Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru is set to be begin tomorrow.

The service marks the completion of the long-awaited 192km Gemas–Johor Bahru electrified double-track project.

The new six-coach train seats 312 passengers, consisting of five standard coaches and one business-class coach.