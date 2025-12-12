KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The number of flood victims placed at temporary relief centres in Sarawak and Perak remains unchanged this morning, with three centres in Sarawak and one in Perak still operating.

In Sarawak, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat said that three centres in Miri are still operating this morning following floods and the recent landslide incident.

As of 8am today, 142 people from 65 families are still at the three centres.

Four victims from two families are still housed at the Red Crescent Hall relief centre, while four victims from one family have been relocated following the landslide incident.

Meanwhile, the SK Kampung Angus centre is sheltering 15 victims from five families, and the SK Suai Niah centre still has the highest number of evacuees — 119 people from 57 families.

In Perak, the Kampung Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall centre is still sheltering 19 victims from five families this morning.

The Perak SDMC Secretariat said the sole relief centre that is still operating, and which was opened on Nove,ner 25, houses residents from Kampung Matang Jambu, Kampung Glouster, Ayer Hitam, Batu 7, 8 and 9.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a forecast of stormy weather conditions in all districts, except Bagan Datuk, this afternoon. — Bernama