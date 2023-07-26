PETALING JAYA, July 26 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that his coalition can capture Selangor if Malay voters turn out reach 90 per cent on August 12 when the state elections takes place.

He said this during his speech here in Taman Medan before announcing the PN candidates for Selangor.

“What happens if the turnout of Malay voters in Selangor reaches 90 per cent? We will win the election here.

“But that doesn’t mean votes from the Chinese and Indians are not important but the Malay voters will be the key to ensure our win here,” he added.

MORE TO COME