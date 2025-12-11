JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 11 — The Transport Ministry plans to introduce a dedicated commuter service for the Kulai-Johor Bahru route beginning in the first quarter of next year, as part of efforts to enhance mobility for residents in southern Johor.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the service will utilise Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) existing train sets and coaches previously used for the Gemas–Johor Bahru shuttle.

“In addition to ETS (electric train services), we also want to introduce a dedicated commuter train for the Kulai-Johor Bahru route. This is being planned, and while waiting for new train sets, we will optimise the existing coaches.

“The coaches used between Gemas and Johor Bahru will be realigned for the Kulai–Johor Bahru route,” he told a press conference after the Completion and Operations Ceremony of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double Track (PLBEGJB) at the Kempas Railway Station here today.

Loke said the commuter service will significantly increase train frequency along the Kulai-Johor Bahru route, with the journey taking only about 20 minutes.

Under the new schedule to be introduced, 16 services to Johor Bahru and 16 services to Kulai will operate daily, resulting in frequencies of almost every half hour.

Loke said the initiative is expected to encourage residents around Kulai and areas along the route to shift to public transport, thereby reducing congestion and reliance on motorcycles and private vehicles.

Meanwhile, on the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system project in Johor, Loke said approvals for the project are still under discussion, with implementation details expected to be finalised soon.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi have also discussed the matter.

“There are still details that have yet to be finalised. We will conclude these as soon as possible. I am confident a decision will be made soon,” he said.

The Johor government had previously requested that the federal government expedite the ART project’s implementation by early next year.

Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail had also expressed concern about potential traffic congestion once the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link begins operations and the ART project remains pending.

Earlier, in his speech, Loke said the PLBEGJB project marks a major achievement, demonstrating the Madani government’s commitment to improving public transport services for the people.

He said the project will not only benefit Johor but also contribute to the broader national development agenda.

The project is expected to generate substantial impact through indirect job opportunities in logistics, food and ancillary transport services around the newly developed stations, Loke said.

“It will enhance Johor Bahru’s appeal as an industrial and services logistics hub, especially with its connectivity to Singapore.

“With shorter travel times and new station facilities offering greater comfort, the service also provides an alternative for residents who have long relied on private vehicles,” he said. — Bernama