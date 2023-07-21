KUCHING, July 21 — In his message in conjunction with the 60th year of Sarawak’s Independence Day, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari today reminded the people to remain united behind the state government because sustainable economic development can only be achieved in a peaceful social atmosphere and a stable political climate.

He stressed that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has set a clear direction towards achieving the status of a high-income developed state by 2030 through the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

“The PCDS 2030 which is being implemented based on economic prosperity, social inclusion and resource sustainability has led Sarawak to continue exploring the potential of new wealth, especially the hydrogen economy, the development of renewable energy sources including hydro, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from algae and solar energy, carbon business and Carbon Capture Utilisation (CCUS),” the premier said.

Sarawak celebrates its 60 years of independence tomorrow on a big scale, with a parade at the Central Padang in the morning, to be followed by an investiture ceremony and another event at night.

“On this joyous occasion, I would like to invite all Sarawakians to remember for a moment the sacrifices of the past leaders who fought for Sarawak’s independence 60 years ago.

“Their struggle was solely to ensure that Sarawak is free from the colonial power and replaced with a freedom to govern itself and the power to determine the future direction,” the premier said.

He said the present leaders, with the solid support of the people, continue to strengthen the efforts of the past leaders for a better and prosperous Sarawak.