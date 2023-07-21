KUCHING, July 21 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today gave his assurance that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government will continue to uphold and strengthen the legacy of unity and racial harmony laid down by past leaders so the people will continue to live in peace.

He said the success of the GPS government in administering the state is due to the dedication and sacrifice of past leaders.

“The people at large also played their role as being united in supporting these past leaders,” he said in his speech at the thanksgiving prayers held in conjunction with 60th years of Sarawak’s Independence.

His speech was read by his deputy Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The representatives from the Baha’i, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikh, Taoism and Christianity faiths prayed for the continued wellbeing of Sarawak and its people.

Abang Johari said the GPS government will continue to come up with more ways and initiatives to further enhance and strengthen it for the sake of the future generation.

“The creation of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) is an example of this initiative,” he said.

Abang Johari said Unifor was established in 2017 to foster goodwill, better understanding, tolerance, and solidarity among the multiracial and multi-religious population.

He said its task is to help with the management of all non-Islamic faiths in the state, adding it also helps to build or repair churches, temples or chapels and others.

He added this year, the state government has given an allocation of RM100 million to Unifor to help the religious bodies.

“As the premier for all Sarawakians, social inclusivity is one of the three pillars of my administration to bring Sarawak into a developed and high-income state by 2030.

“Whatever development and socio-economic programmes and plans we have, we will ensure they will benefit everyone everywhere in Sarawak,” he said.

About 1,000 followers of the non-Islamic religious bodies attended the thanksgiving prayers held at a local hotel.